20 dogs at Wolfwood animal rescue centre in Lancaster looking for forever homes

3 . Blaze

Seven-year-old Collie Blaze is taking his time in waiting for the right home to come along. Prior to arriving with us he had led a sheltered life living alongside a small female dog. They were fine together but generally he is fearful of other dogs, although with some assurance he'll walk within a calm group. He has been enjoying off lead walks with a staff member's Collie. Blaze unfortunately can show aggression on meeting new people if he is not introduced in a calm and positive manner. This lad deserves a home in a rural area with no children. Photo: Wolfwood