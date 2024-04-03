20 dogs at Wolfwood animal rescue centre in Lancaster looking for forever homes

Wolfwood animal rescue centre in Lancaster is looking for forever homes for these dogs currently available for adoption.
If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these pooches, please call 07931 220094 to arrange an appointment.

The charity’s website is at https://www.wolfwood.co.uk/ for further information on Wolfwood and their adoption process.

Evie is a Staffy cross who is roughly three-year-old. She is a sweet girl but strong on the lead and needs some training.

Evie is a Staffy cross who is roughly three-year-old. She is a sweet girl but strong on the lead and needs some training.

Bella is a French Bulldog. She can be snappy if she doesn't trust her handler and as with many of our dogs needs a calm patient home with people who understand how dogs think. Now there's a challenge!

Bella is a French Bulldog. She can be snappy if she doesn't trust her handler and as with many of our dogs needs a calm patient home with people who understand how dogs think. Now there's a challenge!

Seven-year-old Collie Blaze is taking his time in waiting for the right home to come along. Prior to arriving with us he had led a sheltered life living alongside a small female dog. They were fine together but generally he is fearful of other dogs, although with some assurance he'll walk within a calm group. He has been enjoying off lead walks with a staff member's Collie. Blaze unfortunately can show aggression on meeting new people if he is not introduced in a calm and positive manner. This lad deserves a home in a rural area with no children.

Seven-year-old Collie Blaze is taking his time in waiting for the right home to come along. Prior to arriving with us he had led a sheltered life living alongside a small female dog. They were fine together but generally he is fearful of other dogs, although with some assurance he'll walk within a calm group. He has been enjoying off lead walks with a staff member's Collie. Blaze unfortunately can show aggression on meeting new people if he is not introduced in a calm and positive manner. This lad deserves a home in a rural area with no children.

Rubble is a medium sized bull type. He can be very playful on the lead so needs some more training. He loves people and can be fine with other dogs when introduced properly.

Rubble is a medium sized bull type. He can be very playful on the lead so needs some more training. He loves people and can be fine with other dogs when introduced properly.

