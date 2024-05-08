20 action packed shots as Lancaster students snatch the title at major sporting event

Roses took place over the Bank Holiday weekend and saw Lancaster snatch the title late on Saturday night when a win in the darts completion took them over the points needed to be crowned Roses champions.

The event is run and delivered by Lancaster University Students’ Union in partnership with the university.

It has been running since 1965 and is Europe’s biggest inter-university sports competition.

The weekend saw 3,500 competitors taking part in more than 140 different events – everything from rugby, football, swimming and hockey to eSports and ultimate Frisbee.

The Roses trophy was presented to Lancaster University Students’ Union VP Sport, Jack Watson, by Lancaster University Vice Chancellor Andy Schofield, who said: “I’d like to pay tribute to York, you’ve come a long way, you’ve been great competitors this year, but this is Roses and this is the competition that decides the colour of the rose for another year and I am delighted to declare that for another year Roses are Red.”

The final score at the end of the weekend was a decisive 217.5 points to Lancaster, 126.5 points to York. Next year’s Roses, as tradition has it, will see Lancaster’s athletes travel to York for the competition on the Bank Holiday weekend of May 2. Until then, Roses are Red.

