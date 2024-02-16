19-year-old arrested after contaminated vapes make Lancaster and Morecambe teens ill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesman for Lancaster Police said: “In recent weeks, we’ve seen a number of teens falling ill after smoking vapes containing THC.

“THC vapes are illegal in the UK, to possess, sell, or supply - this is because THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, which is a class B drug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police has received reports of five teenagers having fallen ill and required hospital treatment after smoking contaminated vapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vaping THC typically allows a larger amount of chemical to be inhaled which can lead to serious health risks, especially if in the hands of a young person.

“We ask that parents are vigilant to what their child may be buying or using.

“Yesterday, (Thursday) we arrested a 19-year-old man, from Carnforth, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He is currently released under investigation.