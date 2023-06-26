19 pictures as hundreds line Morecambe Promenade for Armed Forces Day parade
Events to celebrate Armed Forces Day took place in Morecambe this weekend (June 24 and 25)
By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST
There were free armed forces and emergency services activities on Morecambe Prom and at The Platform on Saturday and Sunday.
And on Sunday, a parade marched from the Clock Tower at 11am to The Bay Arena for a Drumhead Service. All regular and veteran armed forces were invited to join along with anyone currently serving in any Blue Light Services.
