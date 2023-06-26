News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

19 pictures as hundreds line Morecambe Promenade for Armed Forces Day parade

Events to celebrate Armed Forces Day took place in Morecambe this weekend (June 24 and 25)
By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

There were free armed forces and emergency services activities on Morecambe Prom and at The Platform on Saturday and Sunday.

And on Sunday, a parade marched from the Clock Tower at 11am to The Bay Arena for a Drumhead Service. All regular and veteran armed forces were invited to join along with anyone currently serving in any Blue Light Services.

People lined the prom to watch the parade.

1. Armed forces parade

People lined the prom to watch the parade. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The procession on route.

2. Armed forces parade

The procession on route. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Musicians joined in the parade.

3. Armed forces parade

Musicians joined in the parade. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The parade on the promenade.

4. Armed forces parade

The parade on the promenade. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5