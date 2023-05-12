News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

19 of Lancaster's longest standing businesses which have stood the test of time

Our historic city of Lancaster has more than its fair share of thriving businesses that have survived through the years.

By Debbie Butler
Published 12th May 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:02 BST

The oldest of these is the Charter Market which has been in the city for more than 800 years.

Other businesses have been going for centuries including the Royal King's Arms, established in 1645, and The Sun Hotel, since 1684.

Here we take a look at 19 of the city’s longest established businesses.

It was back in the 12th Century when Lancaster was given the right to hold a weekly market and the tradition continues today when Market Square, Market Street and Cheapside come alive with stalls selling food, clothing, arts and crafts, jewellery and flowers.

1. Charter Market since 1193

It was back in the 12th Century when Lancaster was given the right to hold a weekly market and the tradition continues today when Market Square, Market Street and Cheapside come alive with stalls selling food, clothing, arts and crafts, jewellery and flowers. Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
King Edward VII and Charles Dickens have been among the guests at this Market Street hotel which has been welcoming visitors and residents for more than four centuries.

2. Royal King's Arms since 1645

King Edward VII and Charles Dickens have been among the guests at this Market Street hotel which has been welcoming visitors and residents for more than four centuries. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
It’s thought that The Sun’s name was in honour of King Charles II after the Restoration of the monarchy. Built on the site of Stoop Hall, among its more famous guests was the artist, JMW Turner, who stayed there in 1812.

3. Sun Hotel since 1684

It’s thought that The Sun’s name was in honour of King Charles II after the Restoration of the monarchy. Built on the site of Stoop Hall, among its more famous guests was the artist, JMW Turner, who stayed there in 1812. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Historic Castle Park is the ideal location for one of Lancaster’s oldest and most well known law firms, in the shadow of the city’s two Crown Courts.

4. Oglethorpe, Sturton & Gillibrand since 1810

Historic Castle Park is the ideal location for one of Lancaster’s oldest and most well known law firms, in the shadow of the city’s two Crown Courts. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Lancaster