19 of Lancaster's longest standing businesses which have stood the test of time

Our historic city of Lancaster has more than its fair share of thriving businesses that have survived through the years.
The oldest of these is the Charter Market which has been in the city for more than 800 years.
Other businesses have been going for centuries including the Royal King's Arms, established in 1645, and The Sun Hotel, since 1684.
Here we take a look at 19 of the city’s longest established businesses.
1. Charter Market since 1193
It was back in the 12th Century when Lancaster was given the right to hold a weekly market and the tradition continues today when Market Square, Market Street and Cheapside come alive with stalls selling food, clothing, arts and crafts, jewellery and flowers. Photo: Nigel Slater
2. Royal King's Arms since 1645
King Edward VII and Charles Dickens have been among the guests at this Market Street hotel which has been welcoming visitors and residents for more than four centuries. Photo: Submit
3. Sun Hotel since 1684
It’s thought that The Sun’s name was in honour of King Charles II after the Restoration of the monarchy. Built on the site of Stoop Hall, among its more famous guests was the artist, JMW Turner, who stayed there in 1812. Photo: Garth Hamer
4. Oglethorpe, Sturton & Gillibrand since 1810
Historic Castle Park is the ideal location for one of Lancaster’s oldest and most well known law firms, in the shadow of the city’s two Crown Courts. Photo: Google