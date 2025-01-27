19 colourful and vibrant pictures from Lancaster’s Chinese New Year celebrations

By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 11:08 BST
Thousands of people celebrated the best of Chinese culture in Lancaster when the city welcomed in the Year of the Snake.

Lancaster's Chinese New Year Festival, now in its fourth year, is the only Chinese festival of its type in Lancashire and is fast becoming one of the region’s most popular and well-attended events.

Celebrations included a cultural variety show and a street carnival.

A total of 600 red Chinese lanterns – symbols of fortune and blessing – and a number of festive banners will adorn New Street, Penny Street and Market Street for a month.

A free family-friendly carnival and market took place in and around Market Square with the official festival opening ceremony on the Market Square plinth followed by a Dragon and Lions parade which filled the streets with colour and sound.

There were workshops including Chinese calligraphy, face painting and Weihai papercutting.

Visitors had their photograph taken wearing traditional Chinese costume and there was a Hanfu fashion show featuring Chinese clothing from across the dynasties.

Lancaster drumming group, Batala, performed and there was traditional Chinese dance, Chinese instruments and Chinese songs and a Kungfu demonstration.

