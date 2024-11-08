A look through our picture archives unearthed these 18 pictures of Children in Need n years gone by with some photos showing nurseries, schools, colleges and workplaces raising money for the charity and having a great time in the process.
We hope you enjoy looking back at these pictures as much as we did.
Getting a cuddle from Pudsey Bear at Busy Bees Nursery in Lancaster. Photo: Submit
Hairdressing Level One students at Lancaster and Morecambe College, Kerry Matthews, Lucy Crossland, Katy Gill, Becky Hetherington, Leanne Moore, Kerri Jackson, Hayley Chaplehow and Hayley Baines, who dressed in tutus and styled hair to raise funds for Children In Need. Photo: Garth Hamer
Busy Bees Nursery in Lancaster receives a visit from Pudsey Bear during its Children in Need fundraiser. Photo: Submit
Members of the crowd watch The One Show's rickshaw challenge for Children In Need arrive in Morecambe. Photo: Rob Lock