18 pictures show the people of Lancaster and Morecambe celebrating Children in Need through the years ahead of the 2024 event

Published 8th Nov 2024, 14:11 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 15:58 BST
It’s Children in Need next Friday (November 15) so there’s no better time to take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the fundraising events the people of Lancaster and Morecambe have staged in the past to mark the occasion.

A look through our picture archives unearthed these 18 pictures of Children in Need n years gone by with some photos showing nurseries, schools, colleges and workplaces raising money for the charity and having a great time in the process.

We hope you enjoy looking back at these pictures as much as we did.

Getting a cuddle from Pudsey Bear at Busy Bees Nursery in Lancaster.

Getting a cuddle from Pudsey Bear at Busy Bees Nursery in Lancaster. Photo: Submit

Hairdressing Level One students at Lancaster and Morecambe College, Kerry Matthews, Lucy Crossland, Katy Gill, Becky Hetherington, Leanne Moore, Kerri Jackson, Hayley Chaplehow and Hayley Baines, who dressed in tutus and styled hair to raise funds for Children In Need.

Hairdressing Level One students at Lancaster and Morecambe College, Kerry Matthews, Lucy Crossland, Katy Gill, Becky Hetherington, Leanne Moore, Kerri Jackson, Hayley Chaplehow and Hayley Baines, who dressed in tutus and styled hair to raise funds for Children In Need. Photo: Garth Hamer

Busy Bees Nursery in Lancaster receives a visit from Pudsey Bear during its Children in Need fundraiser.

Busy Bees Nursery in Lancaster receives a visit from Pudsey Bear during its Children in Need fundraiser. Photo: Submit

Members of the crowd watch The One Show's rickshaw challenge for Children In Need arrive in Morecambe.

Members of the crowd watch The One Show's rickshaw challenge for Children In Need arrive in Morecambe. Photo: Rob Lock

