Morecambe’s Womad Festival was held in the resort from 1989 to 1997.

Thousands attended the festival in Morecambe which celebrated the world's many forms of music, arts and dance.

In 1998 the festival was facing the axe after North West Water pulled the plug on its sponsorship deal.

The flagship event which was advertised in the summer holiday brochure for 1998, was doomed unless another corporate sponsor could be found.

The water company claimed it told Lancaster City Council that it was pulling out of WOMAD in September 1997.

But the council said it was devastated by the news and was doing all it could to keep the festival afloat in the wake of protests from Morecambe's tourism industry.

Graeme Last from the Hoteliers Association said at the time: “It was one of the longer weekend events which attracted lots of visitors and publicity. It was Morecambe's only international event and it will be very sad to see it go.”

Sadly the Womad festival in Morecambe only ran for nine years and never came back.

