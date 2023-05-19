News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

18 pictures bring back fond memories of popular Morecambe festival

Morecambe’s Womad Festival was held in the resort from 1989 to 1997.

By Michelle Blade
Published 19th May 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:18 BST

Thousands attended the festival in Morecambe which celebrated the world's many forms of music, arts and dance.

In 1998 the festival was facing the axe after North West Water pulled the plug on its sponsorship deal.

The flagship event which was advertised in the summer holiday brochure for 1998, was doomed unless another corporate sponsor could be found.

The water company claimed it told Lancaster City Council that it was pulling out of WOMAD in September 1997.

But the council said it was devastated by the news and was doing all it could to keep the festival afloat in the wake of protests from Morecambe's tourism industry.

Graeme Last from the Hoteliers Association said at the time: “It was one of the longer weekend events which attracted lots of visitors and publicity. It was Morecambe's only international event and it will be very sad to see it go.”

Sadly the Womad festival in Morecambe only ran for nine years and never came back.

Thousands of people turn-up to see the acts at the Womad festival in Morecambe on Saturday. (1997). Picture by Michael White.

1. Womad festival in Morecambe

Thousands of people turn-up to see the acts at the Womad festival in Morecambe on Saturday. (1997). Picture by Michael White. Photo: MICHAEL WHITE

Photo Sales
Morecambe's new market hall transformed into the Sea Change Festival Hall for WOMAD. (1996)

2. Womad festival Morecambe

Morecambe's new market hall transformed into the Sea Change Festival Hall for WOMAD. (1996) Photo: NIGEL SLATER

Photo Sales
Joseph and Peter Wakefield from Morecambe show off their new look at the Womad festival at Morecambe(1997). Picture by Darren Andrews.

3. Womad festival at Morecambe

Joseph and Peter Wakefield from Morecambe show off their new look at the Womad festival at Morecambe(1997). Picture by Darren Andrews. Photo: Darren Andrews

Photo Sales
Sophie Twynam playing on the drums at the Womad festival in Morecambe. (1997). Picture by Michael White.

4. Womad festival in Morecambe

Sophie Twynam playing on the drums at the Womad festival in Morecambe. (1997). Picture by Michael White. Photo: MICHAEL WHITE

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:MorecambeLancaster City Council