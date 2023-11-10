News you can trust since 1837
18 mouth watering retro pictures of top Lancaster and Morecambe fish and chip shops from the 1990s to 2010s

Home to some of the best chippies around, Morecambe and Lancaster can lay claim to having some outstanding local eateries from which the city’s hungry folk can source a good old fashioned chippy tea.
By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 14:55 GMT

But delving into the past somewhat from the mid-1990s onwards, we came across some great old pictures taken at some of our favourite fish and chip shops over the years.

We hope you enjoy looking at them. They might even put you in the mood for a chippy tea!

What a catch! Tarnbrook Fisheries' owner John Wild outside the Heysham chippy before it reopened.

1. Chippy memories

What a catch! Tarnbrook Fisheries' owner John Wild outside the Heysham chippy before it reopened. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Enjoying fish and chips from Christie Park chippy at the Morecambe v Dagenham play off semi final.

2. Chippy memories

Enjoying fish and chips from Christie Park chippy at the Morecambe v Dagenham play off semi final. Photo: Garth Hamer

Peter Kay poses for a photo with Bernadette Harkin at Atkinsons Chippy in the West End of Morecambe in 2017.

3. Chippy memories

Peter Kay poses for a photo with Bernadette Harkin at Atkinsons Chippy in the West End of Morecambe in 2017. Photo: Submitted

Hodgson's Chippy owners Nigel and Linda Hodgson hand over money raised for the Lancaster CancerCare 'Small Change Big Difference' appeal to Michelle Jolly of Lancaster & Morecambe Newspapers.

4. Chippy memories

Hodgson's Chippy owners Nigel and Linda Hodgson hand over money raised for the Lancaster CancerCare 'Small Change Big Difference' appeal to Michelle Jolly of Lancaster & Morecambe Newspapers. Photo: Jason Bellinger

