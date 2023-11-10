18 mouth watering retro pictures of top Lancaster and Morecambe fish and chip shops from the 1990s to 2010s
Home to some of the best chippies around, Morecambe and Lancaster can lay claim to having some outstanding local eateries from which the city’s hungry folk can source a good old fashioned chippy tea.
By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 14:55 GMT
But delving into the past somewhat from the mid-1990s onwards, we came across some great old pictures taken at some of our favourite fish and chip shops over the years.
We hope you enjoy looking at them. They might even put you in the mood for a chippy tea!
