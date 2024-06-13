18 great Morecambe and Lancaster pubs where you can watch Euros 2024

By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
The European Championships 2024 tournament begins this Friday - and football fans are already eagerly anticipating this feast of international football.

With England pooled in Group C along with Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark, fans of the Three Lions side are hoping they can go all the way in the tournament in Germany and finally win the trophy after coming so close against Italy in the Wembley final in 2021.

Meanwhile, Scotland are also in the mix, facing Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

The opening match of the tournament sees hosts Germany take on the Scots on Friday (June 14), kick off time 8pm (British Summer Time) and 9pm in Germany itself, which is one hour ahead of the UK.

England’s first match is against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday June 16 at 8pm (BST), with the other group matches being against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday June 20 at 6pm and Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday June 25 at 8pm.

Many football fans love to watch the games in front of a huge screen, with decent beer on hand and a lively crowd of fellow supporters to share the highs and lows of a big time, live match.

Here are some of the pubs in Morecambe and Lancaster which are laying out the welcome mat to fans.

-

1. The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe

- Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
-

2. The Station Promenade Morecambe

- Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
-

3. Fusion Sports Bar, Morecambe

- Photo: submit

Photo Sales
-

4. Kings Arms, Morecambe

- Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GermanyLancasterMorecambeDenmarkSerbiaBritish Summer Time