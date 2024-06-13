With England pooled in Group C along with Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark, fans of the Three Lions side are hoping they can go all the way in the tournament in Germany and finally win the trophy after coming so close against Italy in the Wembley final in 2021.

Meanwhile, Scotland are also in the mix, facing Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

The opening match of the tournament sees hosts Germany take on the Scots on Friday (June 14), kick off time 8pm (British Summer Time) and 9pm in Germany itself, which is one hour ahead of the UK.

England’s first match is against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday June 16 at 8pm (BST), with the other group matches being against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday June 20 at 6pm and Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday June 25 at 8pm.

Many football fans love to watch the games in front of a huge screen, with decent beer on hand and a lively crowd of fellow supporters to share the highs and lows of a big time, live match.