A teenager charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Morecambe faces a trial.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Preston Youth Court on September 10 in relation to a stabbing in Morecambe on August 31.

He also appeared charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place on August 31.

No plea was entered and he has been remanded into the care of the local authority until the trial on October 13, 2024.