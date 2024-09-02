17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Morecambe stabbing

By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:32 BST
Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Morecambe.

Police were called to Kensington Road at 6.45pm on Saturday, (August 31) following reports of a stabbing.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 50s with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Morecambe.

Following enquiries, police have this morning arrested a 17-year-old boy from Billinge, Wigan, on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

A police spokesman said: “We understand people will be concerned about this incident and we want to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers in the area assigned to this case. This is being treated as an isolated incident.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage.

"Email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log number 1202 of August 31 2024.”