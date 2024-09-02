17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Morecambe stabbing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to Kensington Road at 6.45pm on Saturday, (August 31) following reports of a stabbing.
Emergency services attended and found a man in his 50s with stab injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Following enquiries, police have this morning arrested a 17-year-old boy from Billinge, Wigan, on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.
A police spokesman said: “We understand people will be concerned about this incident and we want to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers in the area assigned to this case. This is being treated as an isolated incident.
“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage.
"Email [email protected] or call 101 and quote log number 1202 of August 31 2024.”