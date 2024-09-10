A teenager is in court today charged with attempted murder and robbery.

The 17-year-old from Billinge, Wigan, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place after a stabbing in Morecambe.

He appeared before Lancaster Magistrates Court on Tuesday (September 3) and was remanded in youth detention to appear at Preston Youth Court today, (September 10.)

He is expected to enter a plea at Preston Youth Court today.