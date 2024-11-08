17 stunning pictures from Light Up Lancaster which will be wowing audiences for two more nights

This year’s theme is The Art of Science, playfully exploring how art and science can be ‘creative twins’.

From electron microscopes to a photograph of a black hole taken from a ‘virtual telescope’ science and art are often linked through the visual world.

This year festival artists have been having fun reflecting on how science can produce art, how art can shape science and, sometimes how it can be difficult to tell the two apart!

Installations, located across Lancaster, include creative projection and video mapping, music and dance, and multiple magical illusions to deceive the eye and make you smile.

Take a LEAP at the Judges’ Lodgings, as beautiful projection, inventive storytelling and uplifting music carry you on a journey across the sky and into the future.

Head to The Storey Gardens for The Matter of the Heart, an intimate and moving installation portraying the heartbeats of the city’s residents as they beat in unison in the darkness.

Or visit the canal by the Water Witch where the stunning Monad, a giant water screen projection from Norway, captures beautifully the perpetual motion of the universe.

All the artworks and installations are free to view and suitable for families, and they will all be running on each of the Friday and Saturday evenings.

And for this year they’ll be open from 5pm right up until 10pm, giving you longer to explore, experience and enjoy the festival.

Plus there will be a tempting food market in Market Square, curated by Food Futures – the perfect opportunity to visit the festival after school or work and grab a bite to eat before exploring.

We will also be offering two British Sign Language interpreted tours of the artworks, on Saturday evening at 5pm and 7.30pm, led by specialist facilitator Martin Glover.

Please email [email protected] to find out more about these tours.

Light Up Lancaster will be on in the city on November 8 and November 9, from 5pm until 10pm both days.

Visit https://www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/ for the full programme.