Brucciani’s art deco ice cream parlour and café is something of an institution in Morecambe.

Loved by locals and holidaymakers alike, it has stood proud on the promenade since 1939 and is now a listed building.

Searching through our photo archives, we stumbled upon these fine pictures taken back in 2010 by our former photographer, Nigel Slater, showing the café in all its art ceco splendour.

It would be remiss of us not to share them with you… so here you go.

Brucciani's of Morecambe Jennifer and Iain McLeod from Perthshire take a morning break in the cafe.