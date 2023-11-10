17 retro pictures celebrate Morecambe's iconic art deco café
Brucciani’s art deco ice cream parlour and café is something of an institution in Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT
Loved by locals and holidaymakers alike, it has stood proud on the promenade since 1939 and is now a listed building.
Searching through our photo archives, we stumbled upon these fine pictures taken back in 2010 by our former photographer, Nigel Slater, showing the café in all its art ceco splendour.
It would be remiss of us not to share them with you… so here you go.
