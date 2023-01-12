17 of the best restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Morecambe you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews

Morecambe definitely isn’t short of places to eat and there’s no better time than the new year to maybe try somewhere different.

With that in mind, we’ve checked out Google reviews to see which of the town’s restaurants, cafes and takeaways rate highest.

Here are 17 of the top eateries which all have a rating of 4.5 out of five or above from a minimum of 75 reviews.

In no particular order, here they are...

1. The Brasserie The Brasserie Greek restaurant on Queen Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 238 Google reviews. Photo: Julian Brown Photo Sales

2. No.9 No.9 on Skipton Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 76 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Blue Mountain The Blue Mountain restaurant and bar on Marine Road East has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 225 Google reviews. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. The Crown The Crown Bar & Bistro on Marine Road Central has a rating of 4.5 out of of 5 from 433 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales