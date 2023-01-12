News you can trust since 1837
17 of the best restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Morecambe you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews

Morecambe definitely isn’t short of places to eat and there’s no better time than the new year to maybe try somewhere different.

By Debbie Butler
54 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 2:57pm

With that in mind, we’ve checked out Google reviews to see which of the town’s restaurants, cafes and takeaways rate highest.

Here are 17 of the top eateries which all have a rating of 4.5 out of five or above from a minimum of 75 reviews.

In no particular order, here they are...

1. The Brasserie

The Brasserie Greek restaurant on Queen Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 238 Google reviews.

Photo: Julian Brown

2. No.9

No.9 on Skipton Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 76 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Blue Mountain

The Blue Mountain restaurant and bar on Marine Road East has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 225 Google reviews.

Photo: National World

4. The Crown

The Crown Bar & Bistro on Marine Road Central has a rating of 4.5 out of of 5 from 433 reviews.

Photo: Google

