17 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

A number of road closures are scheduled or are currently taking place in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in May.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd May 2024, 07:00 BST

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 17 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in May. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in May. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Repairs to land slip. When: Now - May 24.

2. Fall Kirk, Gressingham

What: Road closure. Why: Repairs to land slip. When: Now - May 24. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Vegetation removal at railway bridge. When: May 6 - May 7.

3. Moneyclose Lane, Heysham

What: Road closure. Why: Vegetation removal at railway bridge. When: May 6 - May 7. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing works. When: May 3 - May 17.

4. Peacock Lane, Hest Bank

What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing works. When: May 3 - May 17. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MotoristsLancasterMorecambe