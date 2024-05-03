17 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 17 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in May. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Fall Kirk, Gressingham
What: Road closure. Why: Repairs to land slip. When: Now - May 24. Photo: Google Street View
3. Moneyclose Lane, Heysham
What: Road closure. Why: Vegetation removal at railway bridge. When: May 6 - May 7. Photo: Google Street View
4. Peacock Lane, Hest Bank
What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing works. When: May 3 - May 17. Photo: Google Street View