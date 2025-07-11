The shots date from 1946 through to 2009 and feature some historic buildings still here today plus some long gone.
We hope you enjoy looking at them.
1. Morecambe Battery
An aerial view of the West End of Morecambe and the Battery taken in 2002. Photo: NIGEL SLATER
2. Moor Hospital
An aerial view of the old Lancaster Moor Hospital taken in 1999. Photo: IAN ROBINSON
3. Morecambe
This picture was taken during a press visit to Morecambe South Gas Field in 2009 and shows an aerial view of Morecambe taken on the return to Heysham helipad. Photo: Peter Wilcock
4. Frontierland site
The former Frontierland fairground in Morecambe which is now owned by Lancaster City Council who hope to see a hotel and leisure led development on the site in the future. Photo: Nigel Slater