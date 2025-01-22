16-year-old boy from Lancaster in court for stealing motorbike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In November 2024, two motorcycles were stolen from a home address in Lancaster.

On January 6, 2025, a neighbourhood police officer whilst on foot patrol in the Marsh area saw two youths riding an off-road scrambler motorcycle towards her, said police.

She managed to stop the motorcycle and identified the rider.

The motorcycle was then identified as being stolen from the address in Lancaster in November and has been returned to the owner.

A 16-year-old boy from Lancaster was in court for stealing a motorbike.

The rider was arrested and interviewed and appeared at court.

The rider, a 16-year-old teenage boy from Lancaster pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and traffic offences.

He was referred to Lancashire youth offender panel for a contract having effect for eight months, ordered to pay £26 as a victim surcharge and given six penalty points onto his driving licence.

Due to his age police cannot publish his name or any further information about him.

A police spokesman said: “These youths, not only put their own lives in danger but also risk other road users and pedestrians.

"If you have any information about anyone who is involved in riding off road motorcycles illegally or those involved in the theft of these vehicles please get in touch on 101.”