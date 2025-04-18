16 pictures bring back happy memories of Morecambe’s popular Frontierland fairground

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:44 BST
Frontierland theme park in Morecambe operated from 1906 to 1999, with a final year consisting of only travelling rides in 2000.

Frontierland originally operated as West End Amusement Park, Fun City and Morecambe Pleasure Park from 1906 to 1986 before being transformed into Frontierland for the 1987 season, in an attempt to defeat dwindling visitor numbers.

Popular rides at Frontierland included The Wild Mouse, the Log Flume, The Rattler, Noah’s Ark, Stampede, Teacups and Parrot rides and the Sky Ride.

Rides such as a 150-foot (46 m) Big Wheel were introduced.

In 1993 Frontierland received the "Space Tower", (the Polo Tower) a 150-foot (46 m) gyro tower.

MD of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Geoffrey Thompson signed a contract allowing a telephone mast to be placed at the top of the tower for 20 years meaning that the "Polo Tower" could not be taken down until the contract had expired.

In 2000, Frontierland was officially closed down.

Morecambe’s Polo Tower was finally demolished in 2017 and sent for scrap.

Frontierland was bought by Lancaster City Council in 2021 and they are currently mulling over developers plans for the site.

The cable car ride overlooking Frontierland. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.

1. Frontierland Morecambe

The cable car ride overlooking Frontierland. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister. Photo: Mac D McAllister

Photo Sales
A view of Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.

2. Frontierland Morecambe

A view of Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister. Photo: Mac D McAllister

Photo Sales
Noah's Ark at Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.

3. Frontierland Morecambe

Noah's Ark at Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister. Photo: Mac D McAllister

Photo Sales
The cable car ride going over the Ranch House at Frontierland. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.

4. Frontierland Morecambe

The cable car ride going over the Ranch House at Frontierland. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister. Photo: Mac D McAllister

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeLancaster City Council
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice