News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
The cable car ride overlooking Frontierland. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.The cable car ride overlooking Frontierland. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.
The cable car ride overlooking Frontierland. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.

16 pictures bring back fond memories of Morecambe’s popular Frontierland fairground

Frontierland theme park in Morecambe operated from 1906 to 1999, with a final year consisting of only travelling rides in 2000.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th May 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:41 BST

Frontierland originally operated as West End Amusement Park, Fun City and Morecambe Pleasure Park from 1906 to 1986 before being transformed into Frontierland for the 1987 season, in an attempt to defeat dwindling visitor numbers.

Popular rides at Frontierland included The Wild Mouse, the Log Flume, The Rattler, Noah’s Ark, Stampede, Teacups and Parrot rides and the Sky Ride.

Rides such as a 150-foot (46 m) Big Wheel were introduced.

In 1993 Frontierland received the "Space Tower", (the Polo Tower) a 150-foot (46 m) gyro tower.

MD of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Geoffrey Thompson signed a contract allowing a telephone mast to be placed at the top of the tower for 20 years meaning that the "Polo Tower" could not be taken down until the contract had expired.

In 2000, Frontierland was officially closed down.

Morecambe’s Polo Tower was finally demolished in 2017 and sent for scrap.

Frontierland was bought by Lancaster City Council in 2021 and they are currently seeking interested parties to help kickstart the regeneration of the site in Morecambe.

The cable car ride going over the Ranch House at Frontierland. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.

1. Frontierland Morecambe

The cable car ride going over the Ranch House at Frontierland. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister. Photo: Mac D McAllister

Photo Sales
The ghost train at Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.

2. Frontierland Morecambe

The ghost train at Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister. Photo: Mac D McAllister

Photo Sales
The Wild Mouse ride at Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.

3. Frontierland Morecambe

The Wild Mouse ride at Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister. Photo: Mac D McAllister

Photo Sales
One of the games stall at Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister.

4. Frontierland Morecambe

One of the games stall at Frontierland in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Mac D McAllister. Photo: Mac D McAllister

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:MorecambeLancaster City Council