16 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to look out for over next few weeks

By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:23 BST
A number of road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in February and March.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 16 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in February and March. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com.

1. Morecambe and Lancaster road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in February and March. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Repair carriageway. When: March 9.

2. Bentham Road, Wennington

What: Road closure. Why: Repair carriageway. When: March 9. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Underground cabling works. When: March 11.

3. Borwick Lane, Warton

What: Road closure. Why: Underground cabling works. When: March 11. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: March 3 to March 30.

4. Bridge Road, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: March 3 to March 30. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MotoristsLancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice