16 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to look out for over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 16 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Morecambe and Lancaster road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in February and March. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com
2. Bentham Road, Wennington
What: Road closure. Why: Repair carriageway. When: March 9. Photo: Google
3. Borwick Lane, Warton
What: Road closure. Why: Underground cabling works. When: March 11. Photo: Google
4. Bridge Road, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Gas mains replacement. When: March 3 to March 30. Photo: Google
