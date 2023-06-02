News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

150 walkers cross sands of Morecambe Bay to raise incredible £15k for children's hospice

A sea of green T-shirts melted into the horizon in an annual charity walk from Arnside to Grange-over-Sands.
By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:18 BST

The sun was blazing as 150 people took on the eight-mile Morecambe Bay Walk to raise money for local children’s hospice, Derian House.

Stocked up on snacks and sun cream, the groups strolled across sand and waded through water that was often up to their knees during the charity’s longest-running fundraiser.

And to top it all off, those that took part together raised an incredible £15,000 for the hospice that cares for more than 400 children and their families each year.

Kerry Pritchard, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “Thank you so much to Guide over Sands Trust once again for leading the way and thank you to everyone who took part, raising an incredible amount for the children and families at Derian House."

150 people took part in the annual Morecambe Bay Walk for Derian House.

1. Morecambe Bay Walk

150 people took part in the annual Morecambe Bay Walk for Derian House. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Walkers waded through water up to their knees.

2. Morecambe Bay Walk

Walkers waded through water up to their knees. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Five-year-old Macie Thomas loved wading through the water on the annual Morecambe Bay Walk.

3. Morecambe Bay Walk

Five-year-old Macie Thomas loved wading through the water on the annual Morecambe Bay Walk. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
A view from above - 150 people took part in the annual walk for Derian House.

4. Morecambe Bay Walk

A view from above - 150 people took part in the annual walk for Derian House. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Morecambe Bay