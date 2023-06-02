150 walkers cross sands of Morecambe Bay to raise incredible £15k for children's hospice

A sea of green T-shirts melted into the horizon in an annual charity walk from Arnside to Grange-over-Sands.

The sun was blazing as 150 people took on the eight-mile Morecambe Bay Walk to raise money for local children’s hospice, Derian House.

Stocked up on snacks and sun cream, the groups strolled across sand and waded through water that was often up to their knees during the charity’s longest-running fundraiser.

And to top it all off, those that took part together raised an incredible £15,000 for the hospice that cares for more than 400 children and their families each year.

Kerry Pritchard, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “Thank you so much to Guide over Sands Trust once again for leading the way and thank you to everyone who took part, raising an incredible amount for the children and families at Derian House."

