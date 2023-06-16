15 years in pictures of incredible Moonlight Walks for Lancaster's hospice

This time last year saw the final Moonlight Walk in aid of Lancaster’s hospice.

More than 500 people stepped out in June 2022 to make sure the 15-year-old St John’s Hospice fundraising event got a fitting send-off.

Lisa Morgan, hospice fundraising manager, afterwards said: “It’s bittersweet to see the end of the Moonlight Walk but a lot has changed since our first walk in 2007 and we want to provide our supporters with something new and fresh next year.”

We’ve had a look through our archives at the many pictures taken over the years and here is a selection for you to look through.

Check out the video at the top of the page too of old Lancaster Moonlight Walk pictures.

1 . Moonlight Walk memories The 2016 event. Photo: Andy Cruxton/Lucy Leamy Photo Sales

2 . Moonlight Walk memories Staff from Adam and Gaskell, from left, Lynette Robinson, Jacqui Hockham, Pepe Adam and Mags Redpath, who took part in the Lancaster Moonlight Walk in 2011. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

3 . Moonlight Walk memories St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk in 2016. Photo: Andy Cruxton/Lucy Leamy Photo Sales

4 . Moonlight Walk memories Ladies get ready for the 25km version of the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk, in 2013. Photo: Submit Photo Sales