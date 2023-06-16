News you can trust since 1837
15 years in pictures of incredible Moonlight Walks for Lancaster's hospice

This time last year saw the final Moonlight Walk in aid of Lancaster’s hospice.
By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

More than 500 people stepped out in June 2022 to make sure the 15-year-old St John’s Hospice fundraising event got a fitting send-off.

Lisa Morgan, hospice fundraising manager, afterwards said: “It’s bittersweet to see the end of the Moonlight Walk but a lot has changed since our first walk in 2007 and we want to provide our supporters with something new and fresh next year.”

We’ve had a look through our archives at the many pictures taken over the years and here is a selection for you to look through.

Check out the video at the top of the page too of old Lancaster Moonlight Walk pictures.

The 2016 event.

1. Moonlight Walk memories

The 2016 event. Photo: Andy Cruxton/Lucy Leamy

Staff from Adam and Gaskell, from left, Lynette Robinson, Jacqui Hockham, Pepe Adam and Mags Redpath, who took part in the Lancaster Moonlight Walk in 2011.

2. Moonlight Walk memories

Staff from Adam and Gaskell, from left, Lynette Robinson, Jacqui Hockham, Pepe Adam and Mags Redpath, who took part in the Lancaster Moonlight Walk in 2011. Photo: Garth Hamer

St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk in 2016.

3. Moonlight Walk memories

St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk in 2016. Photo: Andy Cruxton/Lucy Leamy

Ladies get ready for the 25km version of the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk, in 2013.

4. Moonlight Walk memories

Ladies get ready for the 25km version of the St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk, in 2013. Photo: Submit

