15-year-old from Lancaster celebrates success at RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2024
Polly Bradbury was commended in the 12 to 15 years mobile category of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2024.
The 15-year-old captured her photo of a ladybird walking along a fence whilst she was out on a walk.
“I took this photo in November on a walk along a cycle path in Lancashire,” said Polly.
"I noticed there was a tiny ladybird crawling along a fence on its own little walk.
"I whipped out my phone and took lots of photos, making sure to get the never-ending fence in the background.
"I love this photo because it shows that what looks like a small fence to a human going past could be a long road for a little ladybird.”
The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards invite young people aged 18 years and under to capture the animal kingdom on a camera or a mobile device, and support the RSPCA’s mission to inspire everyone to create a better world for every animal.
The awards were announced at a ceremony held at the Tower of London yesterday, December 19.
This year’s awards were judged by a panel of experts including wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby, former competition winner turned professional photographer Catriona Parfitt, professional wildlife photographer and photographic guide Ellie Rothnie, and RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Emma Jacobs.
Also judging was Fabian Rivers, aka Dready Vet, who is an exotic animal and wildlife vet, RSPCA ambassador and appears on CBBC’s The Pets Factor.
Anwen Whitehead, 15, from Mid Wales, was the overall winner with her image of a Puffin entitled, ‘Daydreaming in the chamomiles’.