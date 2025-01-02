15 of our favourite wedding venues in and around Lancaster if you're planning to get married in 2025

Lancaster and its surrounding district is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.

We’ve come up with a choice of venues which we can rate from personal experience, or which have good online reviews.

So without further ado and in no particular order, here are the 15 of the best wedding venues in and around Lancaster.

1 . The Barn @ Park House Farm, Milnthorpe LA7 7EB Located in the stunning Cumbrian countryside and with idyllic views of Morecambe Bay, The Barn @ Park House Farms is a wonderful 15th century wedding venue hidden away from the world.

2 . Leighton Hall, Storrs Lane, Carnforth LA5 9ST For couples looking for a spectacular wedding venue near Lancaster, Leighton Hall is a fairy tale choice with its stunning parkland setting and lovely gardens.

3 . Thurnham Hall, Thurnham, Lancaster LA2 0DT A Grade 1 Listed 17th-century country house in the village of Thurnham, 10 km south of Lancaster.

4 . Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park, Quernmore Road, Lancaster LA1 1UX With its stunning marble floors, sweeping staircases and magnificent views across Morecambe Bay and the Lake District, the memorial has become Lancaster's most exclusive venue for weddings and civil partnerships.