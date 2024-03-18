15 of our favourite wedding venues in and around Lancaster if you're planning to get married in 2024

If you’re planning a wedding in 2024, then finding the perfect venue will be high on your list of priorities.
By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:59 GMT

Lancaster and its surrounding district is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.

We’ve come up with a choice of venues which we can rate from personal experience, or which have good online reviews.

So without further ado and in no particular order, here are the 15 of the best wedding venues in and around Lancaster.

Located in the stunning Cumbrian countryside and with idyllic views of Morecambe Bay, The Barn @ Park House Farms is a wonderful 15th century wedding venue hidden away from the world.

1. The Barn @ Park House Farm, Milnthorpe LA7 7EB

Located in the stunning Cumbrian countryside and with idyllic views of Morecambe Bay, The Barn @ Park House Farms is a wonderful 15th century wedding venue hidden away from the world. Photo: Google

Whatever your personal style, the timeless accommodation, picturesque gardens and stunning interiors will set the scene for a wedding to remember.

2. Casterton Grange, A683, Casterton, Carnforth LA6 2LD

Whatever your personal style, the timeless accommodation, picturesque gardens and stunning interiors will set the scene for a wedding to remember. Photo: Google

A Grade 1 Listed 17th-century country house in the village of Thurnham, 10 km south of Lancaster.

3. Thurnham Hall, Thurnham, Lancaster LA2 0DT

A Grade 1 Listed 17th-century country house in the village of Thurnham, 10 km south of Lancaster. Photo: Nigel Slater

The Ashton Suite is fully licensed for civil weddings and partnerships, allowing you to celebrate the whole day in one place. The room can cater for up to 88 people and has beautiful views of the golf course.

4. Lancaster Golf Club, Lancaster LA2 0AJ

The Ashton Suite is fully licensed for civil weddings and partnerships, allowing you to celebrate the whole day in one place. The room can cater for up to 88 people and has beautiful views of the golf course. Photo: Submitted

