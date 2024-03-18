15 of our favourite wedding venues in and around Lancaster if you're planning to get married in 2024

Lancaster and its surrounding district is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.
We’ve come up with a choice of venues which we can rate from personal experience, or which have good online reviews.
So without further ado and in no particular order, here are the 15 of the best wedding venues in and around Lancaster.
1. The Barn @ Park House Farm, Milnthorpe LA7 7EB
Located in the stunning Cumbrian countryside and with idyllic views of Morecambe Bay, The Barn @ Park House Farms is a wonderful 15th century wedding venue hidden away from the world. Photo: Google
2. Casterton Grange, A683, Casterton, Carnforth LA6 2LD
Whatever your personal style, the timeless accommodation, picturesque gardens and stunning interiors will set the scene for a wedding to remember. Photo: Google
3. Thurnham Hall, Thurnham, Lancaster LA2 0DT
A Grade 1 Listed 17th-century country house in the village of Thurnham, 10 km south of Lancaster. Photo: Nigel Slater
4. Lancaster Golf Club, Lancaster LA2 0AJ
The Ashton Suite is fully licensed for civil weddings and partnerships, allowing you to celebrate the whole day in one place. The room can cater for up to 88 people and has beautiful views of the golf course. Photo: Submitted