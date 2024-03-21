15 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

A number of road closures are scheduled or taking place in the Lancaster and Morecambe district over the next few weeks.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 15 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district from March 20. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district from March 20. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Dangerous structure. When: From January 29 to March 31.

2. Denmark Street and Gerrard Street, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Dangerous structure. When: From January 29 to March 31. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: April 15-19.

3. Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: April 15-19. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: April 24-26.

4. Back Yorkshire Street, Morecambe

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: April 24-26. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MotoristsLancasterMorecambe