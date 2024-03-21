15 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to watch out for over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 15 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district from March 20. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Denmark Street and Gerrard Street, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Dangerous structure. When: From January 29 to March 31. Photo: Google Street View
3. Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: April 15-19. Photo: Google Street View
4. Back Yorkshire Street, Morecambe
What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: April 24-26. Photo: Google Street View