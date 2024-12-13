15 iconic pictures from nightclubs and pubs in Morecambe bring back fond memories

Crystal T’s on Victoria Street opened in the early 1980s and closed in 2005.

Harveys, known for its rabbit logo, opened next to the Battery Hotel in the early 1980s and closed in the late 1990s.

The Broadway, Morecambe. Finnegans bar and restaurant was on the ground floor, and upstairs there used to be music nights and a disco.

The Empire

The Blue Rhapsody was part of the Pleasureland amusement arcade building on Marine Road Central.

The former VVV gym became Teal Bay function venue for weddings and celebrations and Gems nightclub in the 1980s.

Pacha's was a popular late night music destination in the 1980s and 90s, and was renowned for its scantily clad bar staff who would break off from serving drinks to dance on the bar.

Charlestons was one of Morecambe's liveliest pubs in the Eighties and was always packed at the weekends. It had a great juke box which was always playing top tunes. After its closure, it reopened as the pub, Fred's On The Ball. Today it is the home of Bays Bikes.

The Whistling Oyster was a popular nightspot in the 1980s and 1990s.

After the pub's closure, it became The Office pole dancing establishment which lasted until 2007 when it shut 'due to a lack of business'.

The old Rangoon wine bar in the 80's. Mick Byron converted his hair salon into the old Rangoon, trendiest pub in town back then, now the Lord Nelson.

Nowhere bar in Morecambe was previously known as The Mermaid until 2011.

The Waterfront bar was at Morecambe Dome which became Castaways in later years.

The Morecambe Dome closed in 2008 before it was demolished in 2011.

The Shrimp was a popular stop-off for people heading to Morecambe for a night out.

It used to be called Bizzie Lizzie’s.

There used to be a bar at the front left of the establishment.

1 . The foyer of The Empire nightclub This photo from our archives brought back happy memories of Friday and Saturday nights in the early 90s. It's the foyer of The Empire nightclub on Morecambe promenade! Short-lived but sadly missed.

2 . Retro nightclubs Noel Edmonds with DJ Ian Simpson at Crystal T's in Morecambe in the early 80s.

3 . The Battery hotel, Sandylands House and the former Harveys nightclub. The Battery hotel, Sandylands House and the former Harveys nightclub which was very popular back in the day.

4 . The Dome at Morecambe The Dome at Morecambe where the Waterfront nightclub was, which turned into Castaways.