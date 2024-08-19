15 fascinating pictures as Carnforth Station hosts model railway exhibition

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:23 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 12:24 BST
It was full steam ahead for an event held at Carnforth at the weekend.

Carnforth Station Heritage Centre played host on Saturday and Sunday to one of the station Trust’s popular and friendly model railway exhibitions.

Lancaster teenager Matilda Walden paid the event a visit and made this short film, as well as taking these great pictures including one of the Tangmere class 57 steam locomotive.

-

1. Model railway exhibition

- Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
-

2. Model railway exhibition

- Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
Tangmere steam locomotive.

3. Model railway exhibition

Tangmere steam locomotive. Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
-

4. Model railway exhibition

- Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.