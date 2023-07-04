News you can trust since 1837
14-year-old boy from Morecambe in court charged with attempted murder

A 14-year-old boy from Morecambe has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a teen was stabbed in Carnforth.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied the charge but admitted GBH with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Police were called to Lancaster Road in Carnforth at 6.32pm on Saturday June 3 after reports of disorder.

Emergency services attended and found a teenager had been stabbed.

He was airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

His alleged attacker, from Morecambe, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

At Preston Crown Court on July 3 after entering his pleas the defendant was remanded in youth detention.

A provisional trial date was set for November 14, 2023.