The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied the charge but admitted GBH with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Police were called to Lancaster Road in Carnforth at 6.32pm on Saturday June 3 after reports of disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and found a teenager had been stabbed.

He was airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

His alleged attacker, from Morecambe, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

At Preston Crown Court on July 3 after entering his pleas the defendant was remanded in youth detention.