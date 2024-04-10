14 top parks, woodlands and nature reserves to visit in Lancaster and Morecambe

Parks, woodlands and nature reserves are some of the best – and cheapest – ways to while away an hour or two.
Take a look at some of the most popular parks, woodlands and nature reserves in the district.
1. Happy Mount Park
Happy Mount Park in Morecambe was originally created in the 1920s as a traditional urban park area. Today's family-friendly attractions cater for more modern tastes, whilst carefully retaining the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity of a traditional park. Activities and attractions include a splash park, cafe, Pirates in the Park indoor play area, outdoor natural adventure play area, ornamental gardens, woodland walk and habitat trail, brass band concerts, crown green bowling green, swing boats, trampolines, adventure golf, children’s roundabout, and floodlit multi-purpose pitch for tennis, basketball, five-a-side football and roller hockey. Photo: Julian Brown
2. Ryelands Park
Ryelands Park in Lancaster is a spacious park with large fields used for soccer and other recreation, plus a small playground. Photo: Garth Hamer
3. Greaves Park
Greaves Park Woodland park and garden. 'Great park and playground for all ages.' Photo: Google Street View
4. Regent Park
Regent Park is situated half a mile from the promenade on Regent Road, Morecambe. The park has a bowling green, two children's play areas, a basketball court and a cafe and social club. Photo: Julian Brown