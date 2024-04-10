14 top parks, woodlands and nature reserves to visit in Lancaster and Morecambe

1 . Happy Mount Park

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe was originally created in the 1920s as a traditional urban park area. Today's family-friendly attractions cater for more modern tastes, whilst carefully retaining the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity of a traditional park. Activities and attractions include a splash park, cafe, Pirates in the Park indoor play area, outdoor natural adventure play area, ornamental gardens, woodland walk and habitat trail, brass band concerts, crown green bowling green, swing boats, trampolines, adventure golf, children’s roundabout, and floodlit multi-purpose pitch for tennis, basketball, five-a-side football and roller hockey. Photo: Julian Brown