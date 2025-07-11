14 people who drove wrong way down M6 at Lancaster after collision to be prosecuted

Fourteen people who drove the wrong way down the motorway at the Lancaster junction of the M6 due to tailbacks from a collision, will be prosecuted by police.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice posted on X: “To the 14 people driving the wrong way down the motorway at J34 of M6 due to tailbacks from a collision your notice of impending prosecution is in the post.

"Not only did you delay officers dealing with the incident you caused a significant risk to those who did as they should.”