14 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to be aware of over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Here are the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Morecambe and Lancaster road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in December and January. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com
2. Back Heysham Hall Drive, Heysham
What: Road closure. Why: Disconnection of water supply. When: January 9 to January 10, 2025. Photo: Google
3. Beach Street, Morecambe
What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: January 27 to February 9, 2025. Photo: Google
4. Bridge Road, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: January 27 to February 21, 2025. Photo: Google
