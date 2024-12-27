14 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to be aware of over next few weeks

By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:24 GMT
14 road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in December and January.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Here are the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

1. Morecambe and Lancaster road closures

These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in December and January. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com

What: Road closure. Why: Disconnection of water supply. When: January 9 to January 10, 2025.

2. Back Heysham Hall Drive, Heysham

What: Road closure. Why: Disconnection of water supply. When: January 9 to January 10, 2025. Photo: Google

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: January 27 to February 9, 2025.

3. Beach Street, Morecambe

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: January 27 to February 9, 2025. Photo: Google

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: January 27 to February 21, 2025.

4. Bridge Road, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: January 27 to February 21, 2025. Photo: Google

