14 fabulous festive events not to be missed in Lancaster this Christmas

From music and Christmas shows to a Santa grotto on a bus and a snowman trail for the kids, there is something to get all ages into the festive spirit.
And don't forget that Lancaster City Council are offering free parking on all their city centre car parks all day on Sundays and Thursday evenings until Christmas.
Lots of businesses are also opening late on Thursdays, though do check with individual stores in advance before making a special trip.
Check out our guide below to make sure you don't miss out on all the festive entertainment on offer.
1. Santa's Grotto on a Bus
Visit Santa on his very own Grotto Bus. You'll find him parked on Market Street next to the City Museum on Sunday December 8, 15 and 22. It will cost £2 per child to board the bus and receive a small gift from Santa. All money collected will be donated to the Lancaster BID Christmas Toy Appeal charities. There will also be free face painting for all children aged three and over. No bookings - walk-in only. This event is sponsored by Stagecoach. Photo: Submit
2. Winter Wonderland
A magical Winter Wonderland comes to Lancaster this Sunday (December 8). Look out for the magical Living Snow Globes as well as meeting the enchanting Snow Lion and Winter Sprites who will be roaming the city centre. Also, keep an eye out for the festive stilt walkers from Northern Heights. Samba Espirito complete the line-up bringing the sound of their fantastic drumming to the city centre. Photo: Marketgate Shopping Centre
3. Music in the City
This music filled day takes place in Lancaster on Sunday December 15. See how many musicians, choirs, bands and more you can see popping up throughout the city centre to entertain you whilst you complete your Christmas shopping. Photo: Submit
4. Christmas Characters
Celebrate the final Sunday before Christmas (December 22) by searching out fantastic festive characters as they explore Lancaster city centre. Will you be able to track down The Grinch, The Hodsman and Sally, or the mischievous Elf on the Shelf? It's bound to keep the kids happy whilst you search for those last minute gifts. Photo: Lancaster BID