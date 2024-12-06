14 fabulous festive events not to be missed in Lancaster this Christmas

1 . Santa's Grotto on a Bus

Visit Santa on his very own Grotto Bus. You'll find him parked on Market Street next to the City Museum on Sunday December 8, 15 and 22. It will cost £2 per child to board the bus and receive a small gift from Santa. All money collected will be donated to the Lancaster BID Christmas Toy Appeal charities. There will also be free face painting for all children aged three and over. No bookings - walk-in only. This event is sponsored by Stagecoach. Photo: Submit