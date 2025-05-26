14 colourful pictures as Lancaster turns red, white and green to celebrate Festa Italia

By Michelle Blade
Published 26th May 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 11:36 BST
One of Lancaster’s most loved festivals returned to the city at the weekend.

Festa Italia brought a splash of red, white and green to Lancaster and the city turned ‘Italian’ with street food, music and entertainment.

The popular festival attracted more than 100,000 visitors over the last two years, and since 2024 has expanded into a two-day celebration of Italian street food, music and culture.

There was a free music concert featuring Stevie Kay, a Frank Sinatra tribute act, Voce, a tenor quartet; and the Morecambe-based Welsh soprano, Leigh Rhianon Coggins.

An Aperol spritz bar and a pizza truck were there to whet appetites before the main event.

The Moto Guzzi Owner’s Club joined the festival with a collection of classic and modern Guzzi motorbikes.

The festival also featured two-wheeled motor vehicles aplenty, with Lambrettas, Vespas and other motorcycles showcased.

Italian supercars were also on display.

Festa Italia 2025

Festa Italias 2025

Festa Italia 2025

Festa Italia 2025

