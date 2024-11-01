14 bright and colourful memories of Morecambe illuminations in their heyday

The light displays began in 1919 and at their peak would attract 100,000 yearly visitors.

As Morecambe reached its heyday as a UK holiday destination in the 1960s; everyone from Roger Moore to Eric Morecambe, Thora Hird, Ronnie Corbett and even The Wombles were there to switch on the lights.

In 1974 the future of the event was called into question for the first time when council budgets were being cut and a private scheme was established to fund the illuminations.

By 1977 the display was in decline.

That year the budget in Happy Mount Park had been cut to £70,000 and the press branded the event "pathetic."

By the early 1990s the tourism budget was again running low and the £140k provided for the Illuminations was dwarfed by the £2.25m provided for Blackpool's display.

Things were further exacerbated in 1994 following the failure of the Lancaster City Council-backed Blobbyland in Morecambe.

After 1996, the electrical supply to Happy Mount Park, which had not been updated since 1928, gave out, taking the illuminations with it.

