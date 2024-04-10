2 . Spectacular sunsets

“You can go anywhere in the world but you won’t see a better sunset than in Morecambe”. How many times have you heard this remarked upon or even said it yourself. Whatever your opinion, it can’t be denied that the sunsets on any given day in Morecambe can be spectacular. The geographical location of Morecambe Bay, paired with the interaction of local weather conditions and the backdrop of the world-famous Lake District, make for a colourful and stunning sight as the sun begins to set. Photo: Marilyn Leeming