13 retro pictures bring memories flooding back of Kingsway Baths in Lancaster

In 1937, the year after Morecambe’s Super Swimming Stadium opened, work began on building Kingsway Baths to replace Lancaster’s original public baths in Cable Street, now the site of Sainsbury’s.

Kingsway Baths cost £59,000 to complete and were officially opened in 1939 by Minister of Health, Walter Elliot.

The complex included two swimming pools, the larger of which had seating for at least 600 people, so could host national, regional and local championships as well as being used by the city’s swimming club and successful water polo teams.

Eventually, the smaller pool which had been used by children and families, was filled in to provide a multi-sport hall.

As the years rolled on, the centre was used for various sporting and other activities as well as for swimming and 40 years ago – in 1984 – £60,000 was spent on improving its facilities.

However, even this upgrade couldn’t alter the fact that the Grade Two listed Kingsway Centre was showing its age and it closed in 1997 to be replaced by new sports facilities at Salt Ayre.

In a lifetime spanning almost 60 years, thousands of people had learned to swim and enjoy other forms of exercise at Kingsway Baths.

*Thanks to Lancaster Past & Present, Lancaster Museums Service and Lancashire Red Rose Collections for the photographs and Lancaster Civic Vision for help with the text.

You might also like: 37 pictures show how Lancaster's old swimming baths and bus depot were transformed into controversial apartment block

1 . Kingsway Baths Kingsway Baths in its early days. Photo: Lancashire County Council Red Rose Collections Photo Sales

2 . Kingsway Baths There are some interesting old vehicles in this picture. Photo: Lancaster Past & Present Photo Sales