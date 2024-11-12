13 pictures show the scene in Dalton Square this morning as work gets under way to construct Lancaster On Ice

By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:31 BST
Work is currently under way in Dalton Square in preparation for this year’s Lancaster On Ice.

The popular event will make its return to Dalton Square on November 23, lasting until January 5 2025.

Our photographer took these pictures this morning as workers got to grips with preparations to install the ice rink and big wheel.

Tickets starting from just £9.95 are on sale now, alongside further information about the event, online at www.lancasteronice.co.uk

1. Lancaster On Ice construction

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Lancaster On Ice construction

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Lancaster On Ice construction

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Lancaster On Ice construction

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

