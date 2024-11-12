13 pictures show the scene in Dalton Square this morning as work gets under way to construct Lancaster On Ice

The popular event will make its return to Dalton Square on November 23, lasting until January 5 2025.

Our photographer took these pictures this morning as workers got to grips with preparations to install the ice rink and big wheel.

Tickets starting from just £9.95 are on sale now, alongside further information about the event, online at www.lancasteronice.co.uk

You might also like: As Lancaster on Ice announces its return, here are 14 pictures that capture the magic of the popular city attraction