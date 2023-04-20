News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

13 pictures show children having fun as Lancaster's new 'Dragons' Den' theatre school opens its doors

Budding young stage stars were invited along to a taster launch event for a brand new theatre school which has just launched in Lancaster.

By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST

Photographer Josh Brandwood went along to the launch event at Razzamataz Theatre School where he captured these great pictures of children enjoying the day.

The Razzamataz Theatre Schools achieved national recognition in 2007 after a memorable appearance on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, winning the investment from Duncan Bannatyne.

The Lancaster school – for four to 18-year-olds – is based at the University of Cumbria, Bowerham Road. For more information, go to https://lancaster.razzamataz.co.uk/ or email email [email protected]

Children enjoying the theatre school launch event.

1. Razzamataz Theatre School

Children enjoying the theatre school launch event. Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
It's a hands-on approach at the theatre school taster launch day.

2. Razzamataz Theatre School

It's a hands-on approach at the theatre school taster launch day. Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
The Lancaster Razzamataz team, Michael (left), Brittany, Holly and Ellie.

3. Razzamataz Theatre School

The Lancaster Razzamataz team, Michael (left), Brittany, Holly and Ellie. Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
It's written all over their faces.

4. Razzamataz Theatre School

It's written all over their faces. Photo: Josh Brandwood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LancasterUniversity of CumbriaBBC