13 pictures show children having fun as Lancaster's new 'Dragons' Den' theatre school opens its doors
Budding young stage stars were invited along to a taster launch event for a brand new theatre school which has just launched in Lancaster.
Photographer Josh Brandwood went along to the launch event at Razzamataz Theatre School where he captured these great pictures of children enjoying the day.
The Razzamataz Theatre Schools achieved national recognition in 2007 after a memorable appearance on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, winning the investment from Duncan Bannatyne.
The Lancaster school – for four to 18-year-olds – is based at the University of Cumbria, Bowerham Road. For more information, go to https://lancaster.razzamataz.co.uk/ or email email [email protected]