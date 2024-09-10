1 . George Street, Morecambe. Price £105,000

Ideal buy to let property or for a first time buyer who is wanting to get onto the property ladder. This mid terrace home is in need of modernisation and is within walking distance to local amenities and public transport links. The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, through lounge/diner, kitchen and utility space. To the first floor are two double bedrooms and a further box room/nursery/office, and a bathroom. To the rear there is an enclosed yard with a wall surround and gated access. Marketed by Farrell Heyworth, Morecambe. Photo: Farrell Heyworth