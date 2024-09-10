These 13 houses for sale in Morecambe can all be yours for less than £130,000 so they could be just what you’re looking for.
They’re either terraced or semi-detached and prices start from £105,000.
1. George Street, Morecambe. Price £105,000
Ideal buy to let property or for a first time buyer who is wanting to get onto the property ladder. This mid terrace home is in need of modernisation and is within walking distance to local amenities and public transport links. The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, through lounge/diner, kitchen and utility space. To the first floor are two double bedrooms and a further box room/nursery/office, and a bathroom. To the rear there is an enclosed yard with a wall surround and gated access. Marketed by Farrell Heyworth, Morecambe. Photo: Farrell Heyworth
2. Gardner Road, Heysham. Price: £110,000
Perfect for a wide variety of buyers including first time buyers or investors looking to add to their portfolio, this two-bedroom mid terrace property is chain free and is ideal for anybody looking for a home to put their own stamp on. The property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating and briefly comprises of a spacious living room with bay window, separate dining room and kitchen with access to the private rear yard on the ground floor. The first floor offers a double bedroom and a good-sized single bedroom as well as a generous three-piece shower room. Marketed by Entwistle Green, Morecambe. Photo: Entwistle Green
3. Osborne Grove, Morecambe. Price: £115,000
This two bedroom semi-detached is located in a popular area. Internally the accommodation comprises lounge and kitchen to the ground floor. Stairs lead to the first floor, with two good sized bedrooms and bathroom. The property is in need of some renovation and would be a great project/investment. Externally is a driveway and front garden with access to a rear garden. Marketed by Farrell Heyworth, Morecambe. Photo: Farrell Heyworth
4. Ashton Road, Morecambe. Price: £115,000
A good option for first time buyers and investor alike. This two double bedroom mid terrace within walking distance to Morecambe Town Centre is fully double glazed, gas central heated and briefly comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room and kitchen with storage cupboard. To the upper floor are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Externally to the front is on street parking and to the rear is an enclosed yard. Marketed by Entwistle Green, Morecambe. Photo: Entwistle Green
