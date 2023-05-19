13 Lancaster businesses founded between 1918 and 1963 which are still going strong

This is our second feature in which we celebrate some of Lancaster’s longest established businesses.
The businesses featured here started out as early as 1918 – notably Scott & Wilkinson accountants and the Halifax building society.
But all of them have at least 60 years of trading in our historic city under their belt.
Join us as we take a look.
And if you missed our first article featuring 19 businesses, including some which go back centuries, you can still read it here
1. Scott & Wilkinson since 1918
The origins of the firm can be traced to 1918 when Harry Cross began in practice. Thomas Wilkinson, grandfather of current Director Paul Wilkinson, opened his first practice in 1919. In 1950 Tom Scott joined Harry Cross and in 1952 Donald Wilkinson joined his father’s practice. Then 16 years later Scott & Wilkinson was formed. Photo: Google
2. Halifax since 1918
As its name suggests, The Halifax Permanent Building Society was established in the Yorkshire town 135 years ago. Its first Lancaster branch opened in Church Street in 1918 and later moved to Cheapside before its current location in Penny Street. Photo: Google
3. Balshaw Carpets since 1923
This year, this family run firm have been carpeting homes for a century. Previously based in Thurnham Street’s Owen House, the owners, who have more than 70 years combined experience in sales and fitting, now operate from Penny Street. Photo: Google
4. Kenneth A Fraser monumental masons since 1929
The traditional craftsmanship of this Moor Lane based monumental masons, dating back more than 90 years, can be seen in churchyards and cemeteries across the district. Photo: Google