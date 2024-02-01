News you can trust since 1837
12 top restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe where you can enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day meal

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we’ve put together a list of some of the best eateries in the Lancaster district where couples can enjoy a romantic meal.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

We’ve selected 12 eateries in Lancaster and Morecambe which we think might fit the bill if you’re hoping to make the occasion extra special.

Valentine's tasting menu on February 14 with seating between 6.30pm & 8pm. Last few tables available. Book at https://merchants1688.co.uk/

1. Merchants 1688, Castle Hill, Lancaster

Valentine's tasting menu on February 14 with seating between 6.30pm & 8pm. Last few tables available. Book at https://merchants1688.co.uk/ Photo: Merchants 1688

Executive chef and owner Travis Hunter Dunlop designed the restaurant and the menu, taking him back to his South African roots. Located above The Palatine pub, this small but intimate diner is a great option if you fancy somewhere a little quirky to celebrate Valentine's Day. Book at https://www.themadhunterrestaurant.co.uk/reservations-hunter

2. Mad Hunter, The Crescent , Morecambe

Executive chef and owner Travis Hunter Dunlop designed the restaurant and the menu, taking him back to his South African roots. Located above The Palatine pub, this small but intimate diner is a great option if you fancy somewhere a little quirky to celebrate Valentine's Day. Book at https://www.themadhunterrestaurant.co.uk/reservations-hunter Photo: Mad Hunter

If you want a fine dining experience on Valentine's Day, then consider The Quarterhouse - one of Lancaster's highly rated restaurants. Menus change with the seasons and always feature the finest local produce from native Lancashire, nearby Yorkshire and the Lake District. Book at https://www.thequarterhouse.co.uk/

3. The Quarterhouse

If you want a fine dining experience on Valentine's Day, then consider The Quarterhouse - one of Lancaster's highly rated restaurants. Menus change with the seasons and always feature the finest local produce from native Lancashire, nearby Yorkshire and the Lake District. Book at https://www.thequarterhouse.co.uk/ Photo: The Quarterhouse, Moor Lane, Lancaster

If flavour-intense cooking is what you're after on Valentine's Day, then we suggest this true foodies' destination where the service is top notch too, so we don't think you'll come away disappointed. Book at https://www.quitesimplyfrench.co.uk/

4. Quite Simply French, St George's Quay, Lancaster

If flavour-intense cooking is what you're after on Valentine's Day, then we suggest this true foodies' destination where the service is top notch too, so we don't think you'll come away disappointed. Book at https://www.quitesimplyfrench.co.uk/ Photo: Quite Simply French

