12 top restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe where you can enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day meal

We’ve selected 12 eateries in Lancaster and Morecambe which we think might fit the bill if you’re hoping to make the occasion extra special.
1. Merchants 1688, Castle Hill, Lancaster
Valentine's tasting menu on February 14 with seating between 6.30pm & 8pm. Last few tables available. Book at https://merchants1688.co.uk/ Photo: Merchants 1688
2. Mad Hunter, The Crescent , Morecambe
Executive chef and owner Travis Hunter Dunlop designed the restaurant and the menu, taking him back to his South African roots. Located above The Palatine pub, this small but intimate diner is a great option if you fancy somewhere a little quirky to celebrate Valentine's Day. Book at https://www.themadhunterrestaurant.co.uk/reservations-hunter Photo: Mad Hunter
3. The Quarterhouse
If you want a fine dining experience on Valentine's Day, then consider The Quarterhouse - one of Lancaster's highly rated restaurants. Menus change with the seasons and always feature the finest local produce from native Lancashire, nearby Yorkshire and the Lake District. Book at https://www.thequarterhouse.co.uk/ Photo: The Quarterhouse, Moor Lane, Lancaster
4. Quite Simply French, St George's Quay, Lancaster
If flavour-intense cooking is what you're after on Valentine's Day, then we suggest this true foodies' destination where the service is top notch too, so we don't think you'll come away disappointed. Book at https://www.quitesimplyfrench.co.uk/ Photo: Quite Simply French