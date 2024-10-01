12 of the best things about living in Morecambe, according to you

By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 11:54 BST
Why do you think Morecambe is such a great place to live?

We wanted to know, so we asked you on our Facebook page.

Living in Morecambe offers a blend of beautiful views across the bay, stunning sunsets, and warm and welcoming people.

The promenade is great for walking and cycling, and there’s always some form of entertainment going on including in the friendly pubs.

Our town is also handy if you fancy a trip to the Lakes or the major cities like Manchester and Liverpool.

And let’s not forget the fantastic fresh sea air, and the great fish and chips.

So what do you like most about Morecambe? Here’s what you said…

1. Great fish and chips

- Photo: Google

2. The view across the bay

- Photo: Garth Hamer

3. Great for cycling

- Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. The 'best sunsets in the world'

- Photo: Submit

