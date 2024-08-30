12 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to watch out for over next few weeks
Published 30th Aug 2024, 09:00 BST
A number of road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in August and September.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 12 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in August and September. Photo: Chrispo - stock.adobe.com
2. Netherbeck, Carnforth
What: Road closure. Why: Bridge maintenance repairs. When: Until February 28, 2025 but road closure can be lifted from October 2 until December 9. Photo: Google Street View
3. Brock Street, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Laying new electricity cables. When: Until August 31. Photo: Google Street View
4. Common Garden Street, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Laying electricity cables. When: Until August 31. Photo: Google Street View
