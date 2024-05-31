12 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to look out for over next few weeks

By Michelle Blade
Published 31st May 2024, 12:44 BST
A number of road closures are scheduled in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in June.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below are 12 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.

1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: May 27 to June 21.

2. Nelson Street, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: May 27 to June 21. Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: May 27 to June 11.

3. Brookhouse Road, Caton

What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: May 27 to June 11. Photo: Google Street View

What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing. When: May 28 to June 5.

4. Endsleigh Grove, Lancaster

What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing. When: May 28 to June 5. Photo: Google Street View

