12 Lancaster and Morecambe road closures to look out for over next few weeks

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below are 12 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last, and the reason for the road closure.
1. Lancaster and Morecambe road closures
These are some of the road closures in the Lancaster and Morecambe district in June. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Nelson Street, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: New service connection. When: May 27 to June 21. Photo: Google Street View
3. Brookhouse Road, Caton
What: Road closure. Why: Utility works. When: May 27 to June 11. Photo: Google Street View
4. Endsleigh Grove, Lancaster
What: Road closure. Why: Road resurfacing. When: May 28 to June 5. Photo: Google Street View