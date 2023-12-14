12 jolly Lancaster shops shortlisted for 2023 Best Festive Window Competition

These are the 12 shop windows of Christmas shortlisted for Lancaster’s 2023 Best Festive Window Competition.

Organised by Lancaster BID, the contest is now open for voting for an overall winner.

To vote, all you need to do is comment the name of the business that has your favourite window on the Love Lancaster BID Facebook page, or you can email your vote to [email protected]

Closing date is midnight on Sunday December 17.

A Lancaster BID spokesperson said: “The judges have shortlisted a top 12 of all the festive windows in Lancaster. Thank you to all the businesses who got involved. They all looked fabulous!

“Vote for your favourite and you could win £100 to spend in Lancaster. Good luck to all the businesses and all the voters. Now get voting.

“We’d like to give a special shout out to both All Hopes No Promises and Diggles for the fabulous blow-up Santas!”