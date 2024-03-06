Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British Transport Police said a member of the public reported seeing a child throw a rock at a passing train just north of Lancaster Station.

Shortly afterwards a @TPEassist train reported a smashed outer window skin.

Police enquiries identified an 11-year old boy as being responsible.

Lancaster Railway Station.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Arrangements have been made to speak to him with his parents where we can explain the dangers of his actions.

"Safeguarding and youth offending team referrals will be submitted.