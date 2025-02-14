11 top restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe where you can enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day meal

We’ve selected 11 places in Lancaster and Morecambe which we think might fit the bill if you’re hoping to make the occasion extra special.
1. Toll House Inn, Penny Street, Lancaster
The Toll House has a warm and homely feel, and offers somewhere cosy to dine with your Valentine. It also has an expanding reputation for its culinary excellence so you can expect good food as well as an inviting setting. Book at https://www.tollhouseinn.co.uk/ Photo: Toll House Inn
2. Merchants 1688, Castle Hill, Lancaster
TV food critic Jay Rayner, who has featured on TV shows such as Masterchef, Eating with the Enemy, The One Show and the US show Top Chef Masters, recently visited The Merchants in Castle Hill and labelled it "a complete gem". The pub is offering a Valentine's tasting menu on February 14 with seating between 6.30pm & 8pm. Last few tables available. Book at https://merchants1688.co.uk/ Photo: Merchants 1688
3. Quite Simply French, St George's Quay, Lancaster
If flavour-intense cooking is what you're after on Valentine's Day, then we suggest this true foodies' destination where the service is top notch too, so we don't think you'll come away disappointed. Book at https://www.quitesimplyfrench.co.uk/ Photo: Quite Simply French
4. The Quarterhouse
If you want a fine dining experience on Valentine's Day, then consider The Quarterhouse - one of Lancaster's highly rated restaurants. Menus change with the seasons and always feature the finest local produce from native Lancashire, nearby Yorkshire and the Lake District. Book at https://www.thequarterhouse.co.uk/ Photo: The Quarterhouse, Moor Lane, Lancaster